Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Greta Van Susteren discusses Putin, NATO, interest rate hike

By Greta Van Susteren and Jeremy Butler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Gray TV’S chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest political developments in Ukraine and in the U.S.

Susteren discussed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy’s plea for help to Congress and called the possibility of Putin taking the fight outside of Ukraine “the fear factor.”

She said the economy would have to be watched month to month to see if the interest rate adjustment brings inflation down.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Keo'she Holman (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Huntington woman agrees to prison term in death of child
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Source: Jasper ISD Facebook page
Jasper ISD board approves 4-day school week
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
Pictured are the stolen vehicles and property recovered after Shelby County deputies arrested...
Shelby County deputies arrest 2 after pursuit involving stolen SUV ends with crash
A photograph of Earline Andrews taken in 1931, the year she graduated from Louisiana State...
East Texas native, longtime educator Earline Andrews dies at 111