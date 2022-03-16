Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Police officer arrested for child pornography

Justin Weber (Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Weber, 29, was arrested and charged March 15 with Possession of Child Pornography 284th State District Court.

Weber was assigned to the Air Support Division and was sworn in as an officer in 2016. He has since been relived from his duty.

According to the Houston Police Department, a department within the police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 7 of the alleged pornography.

KHOU reports “In court, it was stated that Yahoo and Snapchat flagged images involving girls between 8 and 13 years old as child porn, that were uploaded and shared by Weber.”

Investigators immediately opened an investigation that led to two months.

“Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the Houston Police Department will not comment further at this time,” said the department in a statement.

HPD’s Internal Affairs Division is currently working on a administration investigation.

Weber is currently at the Harris County with a $20,000 bond.

