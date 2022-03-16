Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge declares mistrial in Cherokee County murder case due to undisclosed evidence

Sheriff Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A mistrial was declared in a murder case Tuesday due to undisclosed evidence.

On Monday March 14, the trial for the 2018 murder of Trevor Lawson began in the 369th District Court.

A jury was picked and on Tuesday the state began witness testimony. During the trial, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office determined that a piece of digital evidence was not released to the District Attorney’s Office or the Defense. At that time, this issue was brought before Judge Michael Davis and the defense.

Judge Davis declared a mistrial, and the trial will be rescheduled for a later date, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

Sheriff Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence. He said the Sheriff’s Office supports Judge Davis’s ruling, as we will always support a fair and honest judicial system.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of implementing policy and procedures to assure this type of accident is prevented in the future, Dickson said.

The suspect will remain in custody at the Cherokee County jail.

