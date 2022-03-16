Ladyjacks working on learning all about UNC heading into their NCAA Tournament showdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After their matchup with North Carolina was announced on Sunday night, SFA head coach Mark Kellogg went to work on getting to know his team’s opponent.

UNC is coming into their first round tournament game as the 5-seed. The Lady Tar Heels have a 23-6 record, with their last game being a 87-80 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals. From early game reviews coach Kellogg is starting to see what will be a challenge for his team.

“When you are playing an ACC team that has had the success they have had there are a few things,” Kellogg said. “One is their speed. Their toughness. They are fantastic when they go out and push the ball. Really they do not have a lot of size but they rebound really well with what they have. They have our attention in transition offense, rebounding it and just the effort and energy they play with.”

The Tar Heels were a 10-seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and hit the 23-win mark this year for the first time since 2014-15. Kellogg will hop his nationally ranked defense can slow down the UNC threat. Heading into the postseason the Ladyjacks are averaging just over 24 turnovers per game, second nationally and their +8.3 turnover margin ranks first in all of Division I.

Last year the team came in as a sleeper, making it to the big dance for the first time since 2005-06 season. Now back for a second time they know they are not surprising anyone. The Ladies had a mindset at their first practice this week that they are the team to beat.

“It is not going to be that much different than last year, but we are going to have more experience,” senior Stephanie Visscher said. “We are going to be more prepared and we are going to be ready.”

Tip off in Tucson, Arizona between the two teams is set for Saturday March 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.