WebXtra: Johnson sisters reflect on time playing SFA basketball

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with basketball players Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson as they prepared for their NCAA Tournament matchup against North Carolina.

The Johnson sisters are facing the reality that the NCAA Tournament will be their last games together as sisters. Both came to SFA behind their sister Imani, who graduated in 2018-19. All three played together for that one year.

Aaliyah will be done with eligibility at the end of the season and Aiyana will need to decide if she wants to come back for a free year of eligibility under the COVID pandemic exception.

