Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies for today with highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-16-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-16-22
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT




TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies for today with highs in the mid 70s. This evening, 50s with clear skies. There is another opportunity to view the International Space Station tonight, just after 8:00PM, look to the SSW. It should be visible for about six minutes. Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny with temps in the low 50s. As we go through the day, there will be increasing cloud cover, and showers return by the afternoon. Into the evening hours, showers turn to thunderstorms as they move through the area, and some could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of East Texas in their Marginal (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risks for severe weather.

These storms will be elevated, meaning there will be a very low tornado threat but there is still a large hail and damaging wind threat. These storms will be moving through during the evening hours when many may be out for St. Patrick’s Day events, make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts if you’re away from home on Thursday night. By Friday morning, we’re dry with partly cloudy skies, and clearing skies through the day. It’ll be a cooler day, with highs only in the 60s.

For the weekend, sunny and highs in the 70s. I would advise against burning again this weekend as there will be low humidity and breezy conditions. To start next week, more showers and storms. The SPC has already outlined East Texas in their severe weather outlooks for next week, we’ll need to continue to monitor the potential for severe weather on Monday and Tuesday. For now, enjoy the sunshine and this beautiful Wednesday.

