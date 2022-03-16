Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog, though not near as much as what we saw yesterday morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning into the 70s this afternoon. A few clouds begin to roll in tomorrow, but most of the day looks warm and breezy. Temperatures will near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Another storm system is on the way and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through late in the day Thursday. Some storms could become strong to severe with another round of hail and high wind possible. Rain ends early on Friday with some clearing Friday afternoon. It will be cooler with blustery north winds Friday and then begin to warm up with lots of sunshine this weekend.

