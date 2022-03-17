Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks ready to build on SFA tournament legacy

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are preparing to play in the NCAA National Tournament for the 20th time.

Their first appearance was in 1988 where they would beat LSU in the first round but then lose in the second round to top ranked Iowa. From that first appearance would grow one of the most successful mid major programs.

“It is a special feeling,” senior Guard Stephanie Visscher said. “When I was recruited here that was one of the reasons because of the winning culture we have here at SFA. Being part of that and to keep adding on, making it more successful is a special feeling.”

The Ladyjacks will play North Carolina in the opening round on Saturday. It is the always fun 5-12 matchup where fans have come to expect upsets. Last year the Ladyjacks fell 2-points shy of the upset with a loss to 5th-seeded Georgia Tech in overtime. A win this year and it would be the first time since 2000 that SFA has advanced to the round of 32. That season they beat Xavier 73-72 before losing to LSU. The last time the ladies made a run at the round of 16 was in 1996. That team pulled off wins over Oregon State and Clemson before falling to Georgia.

While many on the national scene will not know what SFA brings to the table the girls do and they like still being considered an underdog.

Even though we did make a good run last year and were the underdogs I still think people will see us as the underdog’s and might doubt us,” Visscher said. “I don’t think it will be that much different but we are going to know. We are going to have that experience.”

Tip-off between SFA and North Carolina is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

