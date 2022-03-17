Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Midland man sentenced to life in prison for child exploitation offenses

Generic gavel
Generic gavel(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A federal judge sentenced a Midland man Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for child exploitation offenses involving an 11-year-old, including sex trafficking, production and possession of child pornography, and committing a felony involving a minor while registered as a sex offender.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Martin Renteria, 52, who had committed similar crimes in the past, enticed an 11-year-old into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. Renteria purchased expensive gifts for the child in exchange for the sexual acts, and at least one occasion, he also recorded a video of one of the sexual acts.

“The successful prosecution of this serial child abuser demonstrates the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to targeting repeat and dangerous sexual offenders against children, however they commit their crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and hold accountable those who exploit children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Martin Renteria – a child predator who again inflicted serious pain and caused harm despite being an individual required to register as a sex offender – demonstrates our commitment to assist our local law enforcement partners to ensure serial predators are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. “These types of crimes leave a wake of destruction and brokenness for both the child victims and their families. I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”

A jury convicted Renteria of these charges on Nov. 10, 2021.

The Midland Police Department investigated the case, with computer forensics assistance from the Justice Department’s High Technology Investigative Unit.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire
Keo'she Holman (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Huntington woman agrees to prison term in death of child
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

ETCOG
ETCOG coordinates plan for rural broadband internet access in East Texas
Gladewater Water
City of Gladewater renovating infrastructure affected by 2021 snowstorm
Teaching During Crisis
Teaching During A Global Crisis: An East Texas Russian history professor discusses experience
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
SFA WOMEN
SFA WOMEN