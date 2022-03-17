Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Keo'she Holman (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Huntington woman agrees to prison term in death of child
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden,...
House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
A Tennessee woman is helping her Ukrainian family escape the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through...
Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer