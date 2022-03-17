Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in

SFA Women's Leadership and Equality International Women's Day teach-in
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA held an International Women’s Day observation for students and staff on Wednesday..

SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality Organization brought in different community speakers that could educate students on the importance of self care, toxic stress, and mindfulness.

Student Michaela Herren shared the tips from today’s conference helped her; she is a student, so she sometimes worries about assignment deadlines.

“Take time to set out for yourself, that you know that’s your time and that you’re not going to do anything except take care of you in that time,” said Herren.

If you’re feeling stressed, just three minutes of meditation and breathing concentration can help you refocus, according to Dr. Mary Hawkins, Kinesiology Professor at SFA.

