Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe storms possible later this evening. Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy St Patrick’s Day, East Texas! Our Thursday is off to a quiet start, but another round of late day showers and strong storms moves into East Texas, and due to the chance for more severe storms a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Most of the late morning and afternoon today will be quiet, with just a few spotty showers developing here or there as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s thanks to some very breezy southerly winds. Storm chances ramp up late in the afternoon around 5 PM to 6 PM and will last until around 1 AM to 2 AM as another potent upper-level disturbance and weak cold front races into the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop along and ahead of this cold front, with some of the stronger storms developing large hail, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and potentially some isolated damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat is not at zero but is quite low. Some stray showers will remain possible early Friday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon as highs run a bit cooler in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for more severe storms. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Everyone should keep their phones charged and try to park your vehicles somewhere with a roof to avoid hail damage if possible.

