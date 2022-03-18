First Alert: A spectacular weekend ahead before spring storms and severe weather return next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this weekend, it will look and feel amazing.

We will have chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons under lots of blue sky and sunshine galore. We will have morning lows in the lower 40′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s, making for some great, spring weather to get outdoors.

With the storm track remaining active, though, another western storm system will bring us another shot of spring thunderstorms early next week.

We already have a medium risk for severe weather for Monday, which means it could be an active weather day all around since all modes of severe weather will be in play. This means large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes are all in possible on Monday afternoon, which is why you will want to stay weather alert.

The rain and thunderstorm activity will start late on Monday and will continue through at least the first half of Tuesday due to the slow-moving nature of this storm system arriving early next week.

That is why we have First Alert Weather days in place for Monday and Tuesday.

Despite the stormy skies and disruptive weather, we should benefit from some beneficial rainfall in the next week. The latest guidance suggest we could see two-to-three inches of precious, liquid gold in our rain gauges over the next seven days.

