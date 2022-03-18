Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night’s crash in Andrews County.

Jake Fehr, a Mennonite pastor in Seminole, says the family had already lost everything in a fire late last year.

38-year-old “Henry” Siemens and his 13-year old son died Tuesday night on a farm to market road north of State Highway 115.

The NTSB reports that the teenager was driving their pickup when a spare tire blew out, causing the truck to veer into the other lane.

They struck a passenger van head-on, killing them, along with six students from the University of the Southwest and their golf coach.

Two surviving students are hospitalized here in Lubbock. They were both stable as of Friday night.

The funerals for Henrich “Henry” Siemens and his son are set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Seminole.

Many of you have asked me how you can help the Siemens family, who tragically lost two of their own in Tuesday night's...

Posted by Mary Kate Hamilton - CBS7 on Friday, March 18, 2022

