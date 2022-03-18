Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire

Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)(Brandy Wyble)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, the chief of the Jasper Police Department said they are still no closer to finding the person responsible for the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in the debris of a burned home on Feb. 9th.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Hall said his investigators have followed several leads, but none of them have panned out at this point.

Previous story: Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Keo'she Holman (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Huntington woman agrees to prison term in death of child
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

ETCOG
ETCOG coordinates plan for rural broadband internet access in East Texas
Gladewater Water
City of Gladewater renovating infrastructure affected by 2021 snowstorm
Teaching During Crisis
Teaching During A Global Crisis: An East Texas Russian history professor discusses experience
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
WHITEHOUSE NAC SOCCER
WHITEHOUSE NAC SOCCER