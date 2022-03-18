Severe storms bring possibilities of large hail, tornadoes starting Monday

EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - As we head into early next week, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning as a strong, spring storm system, moves over East Texas.

Elevated storm risks are expected with this storm. At the present time, it appears that an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather is expected, especially PM hours through AM hours of Tuesday. This Enhanced risk is currently a 30% chance for significant severe weather across most of East Texas.

The Tornado Risk is Medium. The Large Hail and Gusty Wind threats are HIGH, and the Flash Flood risk is Medium. Rainfall totals of 2.00″+ are expected along with winds of 70-80 mph in the strongest storms and hail of 2″ in diameter or larger. Now, this is not going to happen everywhere, but these are the maximum risks that are possible.

Please stay alert and stay tuned to any and all changes that may occur between now and then. These storms are expected to begin in the eastern sections of Texas and move slowly eastward on Tuesday and Wednesday, spreading severe storms over the South and Southeastern U.S.

