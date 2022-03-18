WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mayhem Monster Trucks LIVE will be in Lufkin March 18-19 at the George H Henderson Expo Center.

KTRE’s sports director talked to King Krunch driver Dillion Fenley about the event.

The show will be headlined by the original Texas Monster truck, King Krunch. World-class trucks Monster Patrol, Bear Foot, Tantrum and Outlaw Rangler will also be hitting the arena floor.

The pre-show pit party will start at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:30. It runs about an hour and a half.

Ticket info can be found at Lufkinmonstertrucks.com

