4 Lufkin firefighters deployed to West, Central Texas to help with wildfires

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As part of a statewide mutual-aid agreement, four Lufkin firefighters have been sent to battle wildfires in West and Central Texas.

According to a post on the City of Lufkin Facebook page, Capt. Jeff Barker and Firefighter Iva Tapia left Wednesday morning and headed to the Abilene area to join Strike Team 22-125, which is comprised of firefighters from the Nacogdoches, Lufkin. Longview, Mount Pleasant, and Texarkana fire departments.

Capt. Duane Kenner and Lt. Jared Sowell left Thursday morning. They went to the San Antonio area to join Strike Team 22-129. That group includes firefighters from Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Texarkana, Whitehouse VFD, Travis County ESD 1, and Fort Bend.

“When deployed, the crews will remain ready and respond to wildfires as well as perform training while they are waiting,” said Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson. “Crews have also been known to conduct trainings at state parks, rest areas, and other local venues where they can practice cutting trees, making fire lines to protect public buildings, and cleaning up flammable debris. Doing this, they improve strike team cohesiveness, limit the possibility of damage to public facilities and hone the skills needed on the fire line.”

The strike teams were activated through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to support efforts to battle wildfires across the state, the Facebook post stated.

When Barker and Tapia arrived at their duty post, they were sent to help fight the Walling Fire, a 383-acre fire in Eastland County that is currently at 95-percent containment, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System. On Thursday, Barker and Tapias’ strike team responded to two additional fires near Snyder and Merkel.

Kenner and Sowell were assigned to a fire in Barnhart, where the fire danger rating remains extremely critical.

“With the first crew being assigned to working fires so quickly, we expected the same for the second crew,” Watson said. “Keep these good men, the other good men and women from across the state, and our fellow Texans affected by these fires in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to an Associated Press story, the Texas wildfires have burned at least 50 homes.

Angel Lopez, a spokesman for the strike force battling the wildfire near Eastland that the winds were expected to diminish Saturday, and they are hopeful it will allow them to contain more of the fire, the AP story stated. However, gusty winds are expected to return Sunday, which will raise the wildfire threat to critical levels in western and central Texas.

At a press conference in Eastland on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 50 homes have been destroyed, and more may be found later. He also declared a disaster in the 11 counties hardest hit by the grassfires.

The fires also claimed the life of Sgt. Barbara Fenley, a deputy with the Eastland County sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the Associated Press. The AP story stated she was going door to door to get people to evacuate when the “extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Fenley went off the road, and her vehicle was engulfed in flames, the AP story stated.

