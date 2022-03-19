Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison

Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls from 2006 to 2013 avoided a Tyler County judge setting his sentence by agreeing to 35 years in prison.

According to a press release posted on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, the trial for 45-year-old Prentice Ray Wood’s three counts of sexual assault of a child started on Feb. 28. The state called 12 witnesses to the stand.

At the end of the trial, the jury members deliberated for less than three hours before they found Wood guilty.

“Prior to his sentencing before the judge, Wood requested and accepted a plea agreement of 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system,” the press release stated. “With the plea agreement, Wood waived his right to appeal the guilty verdict.”

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation into allegations that Wood had sexually assaulted multiple girls between the age of 6 and 14 in December of 2012, the press release stated.

“Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office worked closely in gathering evidence and having arrest warrants issued for Prentice Ray Wood, 45, of Burkeville,” the press release stated.

Wood was arrested on the charges in 2013, and the Attorney General’s Office agreed to handle the prosecution of the cases, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

