Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

First Alert Weather Days in effect
By Andrew Tate and Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The majority of East Texas along and south of I-20 are included in an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk, and areas north of I-20 remain in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms.

Strong damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and tornadoes are all possible within this severe event. Continuous heavy rainfall is expected at times with some areas potentially seeing upwards of 2-4″ by Tuesday morning, so flash flooding in low-lying or poor drainage remains possible as well.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Timing remains broad at this time and will likely change some over the next 48 hours, but most folks should expect some scattered showers to begin to develop by Monday morning, with showers and isolated thundershowers increasing in coverage throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. By midafternoon, isolated strong to potentially severe storms will begin to develop across East Texas and will remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. By around 10 p.m., storms will take a more linear form along a slow moving cold front and will begin to advance east through the area during the overnight hours. The last of our strong to severe storms will be out of East Texas by late Tuesday morning.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to the forecast for Monday. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information, all the way up to when the storms finally begin to develop at our doorstep. More to come.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

