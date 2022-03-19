Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Eastland Complex fires

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfire activity that has destroyed homes and forced evacuations across the state.

The fires continue to burn in a large area of land about 100 miles west of Fort Worth. Several wildfires have merged to form what officials are calling the Eastland Complex. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fires had burned 62.5 square miles as of Friday morning and were only 10 percent contained by Friday night.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group says evacuations are being completed in multiple towns impacted, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman. Highway 6 through Carbon is closed. The Oak Mott Fire along the Comanche and Eastland County lines is also causing evacuations along rural county roads.

RELATED STORY: Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

