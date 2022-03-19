Ladyjacks done talking, ready to play spoiler

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pregame interviews are over. All that is let is to take the floor and play.

That is the feeling for the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks who will take on North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Women’s National Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN News.

UNC is coming into their first round tournament game as the 5-seed. The Lady Tar Heels have a 23-6 record, with their last game being a 87-80 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals.

“we gave already seen upsets today [in the women’s tournament] and yesterday in men’s basketball,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “I think the longer you do it and the more you see it these kids believe in opportunities and things they can accomplish. We are here to see if we can do something like that and advance in this tournament.”

The Tar Heels were a 10-seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and hit the 23-win mark this year for the first time since 2014-15. Kellogg will hop his nationally ranked defense can slow down the UNC threat. Heading into the postseason the Ladyjacks are averaging just over 24 turnovers per game, second nationally and their +8.3 turnover margin ranks first in all of Division I. UNC head coach Courtney Banghart is hoping to lean on past experiences as a mid major coach when she takes on a very tough and feisty Ladyjack squad.

“I am familiar with their mindset,” Banghart said. “That is, ‘We have won 28 games. We brought back most of what we have from last year. We don’t get a lot of these chances.’ So you are playing with this, ‘Oh my gosh. We finally get a chance. We finally get to try to take a giant brand down.’ There is an incredible amount of comfort and eagerness that that brings.”

Banghart said her team will have to match SFA’s energy. Looking at what made UNC strong, Kellogg believes his team will have to control the action on the boards and grab rebounds against a team that lacks size but still can dominate in the rebound category.

“I think for us [to be successful] probably rebounding and transition defense, among other things like make shots and score and some basic stuff like that but yeah certainly rebounding, transition defense are the two that come to mind,” Kellogg said.

The players have been here before. They led UNC’s conference rival Georgia Tech by 17 at the half last year before losing in overtime. What has worked for SFA, which has only lost one game since December is defense. Don’t expect that to change.

“The offense comes through defense and that’s what coach Kellogg has highlighted over the years you know being in the top percentage every year of those defensive categories,” SFA senior forward Aiyana Johnson said. “That’s something that you want because you know that from the offense it flows”

A win by SFA would add another chapter to the SFA legacy. This is the team’s 20th time in the NCAA Tournament. It is the second straight year they have advanced. A win would bring their first appearance in the second round since 2000 and a chance to advance to the second week of the tournament since 1996.

Will the upsets continue? This team believes so.

