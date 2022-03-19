Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.

The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday....
The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday. (Source: City of Lufkin)(City of Lufkin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Lufkin Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 2:33 p.m. Lufkin Fire responded with four engines, one chief, and two ambulances responded with a total of 17 personnel, according to Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson.

The first unit on the scene reported heavy fire from the structure. A secondary structure on the property caught fire as well, Watson said.

The owner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Lufkin Police assisted with traffic control as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation by Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days
SPC shifts Enhanced Risk SW, severe storms still possible Monday and Tuesday
Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
On the heels of the March Primary Election and ahead of May’s runoff, the Nacogdoches County...
Nacogdoches County Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the November elections