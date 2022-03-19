Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.

From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Lufkin Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 2:33 p.m. Lufkin Fire responded with four engines, one chief, and two ambulances responded with a total of 17 personnel, according to Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson.

The first unit on the scene reported heavy fire from the structure. A secondary structure on the property caught fire as well, Watson said.

The owner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Lufkin Police assisted with traffic control as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation by Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.

