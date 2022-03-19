Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a comfortable and sunny day and thankfully tomorrow will be very similar, just a bit warmer and with some breezy winds from the southeast. Storms are set to return to East Texas on Monday, so First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Monday afternoon through late Tuesday morning. The majority of East Texas along and south of I-20 are included in an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk, and areas north of I-20 remain in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. Strong damaging winds of 60-80 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and tornadoes are all possible within this severe event. Continuous heavy rainfall is expected at times with some areas potentially seeing upwards of 2-4″ by Tuesday morning, so flash flooding in low-lying or poor drainage remains possible as well. Timing remains broad at this time, but most folks should expect some scattered showers to begin to develop by Monday morning, with showers and isolated thundershowers increasing in coverage throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. By midafternoon, isolated strong to potentially severe storms will begin to develop across East Texas and will remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. By around 10 PM, storms will take a more linear form along a slow moving cold front and will begin to advance east through the area during the overnight hours. The last of our strong to severe storms will be out of East Texas by late Tuesday morning. After the rain ends Tuesday, skies look to remain dry Wednesday through Saturday of next week, with some very breezy winds expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday thanks to this complex system. Folks, while we enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather this weekend, please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to the forecast for Monday. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information, all the way up to when the storms finally begin to develop at our doorstep. More to come.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.