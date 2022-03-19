Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s - a beautiful Saturday in store for us. This evening, temperatures in the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunny for tomorrow too, highs in the upper 70s. Make the most of this beautiful weekend as we’ll see quite the change for the beginning of the work week.

First Alert Weather Days has been declared for Monday and Tuesday due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. This morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed all East Texas counties south of I-20 in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather Monday into Tuesday morning. Tornadoes (some could be strong), hail (up to golf ball size), damaging wind (70-80 mph), and flooding are all possible. Now it the time to make sure you’re prepared - ensure you have multiple ways to receive alerts (KLTV or KTRE weather app and NOAA Weather Radio are two great resources), make sure your safe spot/shelter is clear and clean, have a plan in the event a warning is issued. Storms will begin developing Monday morning and intensify as we go through the day. The peak of the severe weather possibility will be Monday afternoon and evening, but last into the overnight hours/early Tuesday morning.

Beyond Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for next week. Highs will generally be below normal, in the 60s. We stay dry through this period as well.

