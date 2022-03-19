Texas soccer coach to serve 10 years for producing child pornography, register as sex offender

McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) – A former McAllen youth league coach has been sent to federal prison for sexual exploitation of children

Oscar Hinojosa pleaded guilty December 1, 2021 and will be sentenced to 210 months in federal prison.

The court heard additional information including a victim letter detailing the impact this case on the minor child involved.

In handing down the prison terms, the court noted the soccer coach was in a position of trust which he abused by grooming the child as well as her mother.

From March 2020 through June 2021, Hinojosa communicated and cultivated a relationship with a 15-year-old minor as their soccer coach.

Over time, Hinojosa told her he loved her and expressed his sexual desire for her. During their communications, Hinojosa instructed the minor victim to send a sexually-explicit photo of her genitalia in a specific pose. She ultimately did as requested on this occasion and others.

While communicating with this victim, Hinojosa also attempted to cultivate a similar relationship to another one of the minor females on his soccer team. While he was unsuccessful, he expressed his love for her as well.

Hinojosa is not a citizen of the United States and does not have legal status to reside here.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Hinojosa will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Hinojosa will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

