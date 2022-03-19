Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas soccer coach to serve 10 years for producing child pornography, register as sex offender

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) – A former McAllen youth league coach has been sent to federal prison for sexual exploitation of children

Oscar Hinojosa pleaded guilty December 1, 2021 and will be sentenced to 210 months in federal prison.

The court heard additional information including a victim letter detailing the impact this case on the minor child involved.

In handing down the prison terms, the court noted the soccer coach was in a position of trust which he abused by grooming the child as well as her mother.

From March 2020 through June 2021, Hinojosa communicated and cultivated a relationship with a 15-year-old minor as their soccer coach.

Over time, Hinojosa told her he loved her and expressed his sexual desire for her. During their communications, Hinojosa instructed the minor victim to send a sexually-explicit photo of her genitalia in a specific pose. She ultimately did as requested on this occasion and others.

While communicating with this victim, Hinojosa also attempted to cultivate a similar relationship to another one of the minor females on his soccer team. While he was unsuccessful, he expressed his love for her as well.

Hinojosa is not a citizen of the United States and does not have legal status to reside here.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Hinojosa will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Hinojosa will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison

Latest News

Fritz Hager singing to a packed group in the listening room at the Foundry Coffeehouse in...
East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Eduardo Lee Saucedo (Bexar County Jail)
Bexar County man arrested following home robbery, victim uses machete to slice man’s tires
A fire destroyed a mobile home in Hudson Saturday afternoon. (Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire...
Fire destroys mobile home on SH 103 in Hudson