TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has named a man connected to a Friday night shooting at a busy department store.

Authorities are seeking Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana Texas. Larry has prior warrants out from a previous incident.

The shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m. on March 18. The incident occurred outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road.

Larry and the 43-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation inside the business that continued into the parking lot and became physical. At some point, Larry pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Larry immediately fled the scene.

The victim was sent to a Texarkana hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.