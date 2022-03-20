Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bexar County man arrested following home robbery, victim uses machete to slice man’s tires

Eduardo Lee Saucedo (Bexar County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A robbery suspect has been arrested an attempted robbery at a Bexar County home.

Bexar County deputies responded to a call in the 23000 block of Dragon Rock Drive in Sandy Oaks of a robbery

The complainant indicated that noises were coming from a bedroom as if someone was rummaging through belongings, and when the resident went to check on the noise, the suspect was discovered inside of the bedroom.

The subject immediately fled outside of the residence with a bag of stolen property where a confrontation ensued outside and during the course of the confrontation, the suspect retrieved a knife from his vehicle threatening the victim.

The resident was able to slash one of the tires to the suspect’s vehicle with a machete, which resulted in flattening the suspects tire down the road from the residence.

Eduardo Lee Saucedo, 50, was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and given a $75,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

