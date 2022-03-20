Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 49-year-old woman died after she was struck by a pickup on Woden Road early Sunday morning, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The vehicle-pedestrian incident occurred in the 2800 block of Woden Road at about 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, a press release stated.

When Nacogdoches PD officers got to the scene, they found that a white Chevrolet pickup had struck a pedestrian in the road. A justice of the peace pronounced Katina Menefee, of Nacogdoches, dead at the scene, the press release stated.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

“The traffic division responded to the scene to conduct an accident reconstruction of the crash,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, preliminary information gathered in the investigation shows that Menefee was walking north in the northbound lane when the pick, which was going the same direction, hit her.

“As further information becomes available, it will be released,” the press release stated.

