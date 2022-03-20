FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After an 18-wheeler rolled over Sunday, FM 1276 is down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Lufkin office.

According to the tweet from TxDOT, the crash occurred just north of FM 943.

“Hazmat is in route,” the tweet stated. One lane is open. Prepare for delays.”

ALERT: Crash reported involving an 18-wheeler on FM 1276, just north of FM 943 in Polk County. Hazmat in route. One lane is open. Prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/U70EXl0a1Y — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) March 20, 2022

Motorists traveling on that portion of FM 1275 should exercise caution and/or take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

