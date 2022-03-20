Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover

Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet(Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After an 18-wheeler rolled over Sunday, FM 1276 is down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Lufkin office.

According to the tweet from TxDOT, the crash occurred just north of FM 943.

“Hazmat is in route,” the tweet stated. One lane is open. Prepare for delays.”

Motorists traveling on that portion of FM 1275 should exercise caution and/or take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

