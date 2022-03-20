Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

UNC pulls away late to end Ladyjacks upset bid in NCAA Tournament

The Tar Heels were too strong in the fourth as they held SFA to just 10 points in the final 10...
The Tar Heels were too strong in the fourth as they held SFA to just 10 points in the final 10 minutes and pulled away for the win. SFA finished the year 28-5(SFA Athletics | SFA Athletics)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks fell short in their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance as North Carolina pulled away late to win 79-66 in opening round action.

It was a tight game early as expected. The score was even at 18 after 10 minutes.

The Ladyjacks led by Aiyana Johnson’s 11 first half points and Zya Nugent’s seven points took a 36-33 lead into the half.

The third quarter was more back and forth with UNC edging the Ladyjacks 21-20 in the quarter but SFA went into the final 10 minutes with a 56-54.

The Tar Heels were too strong in the fourth as they held SFA to just 10 points in the final 10 minutes and pulled away for the win.

The Ladyjacks were led by Nugent who finished with 26 points. Johnson finished with 11 points. UNC had four players hit double digits, led by Deja Kelly with 28.

SFA finished the year 28-5.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

SFA NCAA press conference
Ladyjacks done talking, ready to play spoiler
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend