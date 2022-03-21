2 inmates captured after escape from Bowie County Jail Annex; 1 inmate fatally shot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Monday, March 21, two inmates escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex in downtown Texarkana sometime after 12 a.m.

The inmates escaped by breaking through the cinder block exterior wall on the south side of the facility. Once outside, they were able to maneuver through perimeter fencing and wire before leaving the grounds.

“It’s hard to tell if they had any kinds of plan or just had the opportunity and took it,” said Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

According to officials, while dogs with the Texas Department of Corrections were tracking the escapees, the Texarkana Arkansas police made contact with the men in the 200 block of East Street. During this interaction, one of the inmates was fatally shot. Further details are unclear at this time.

Michael Olson, 30, was being held for felony assault and a probation violation, while Wayde Land, 38, was in jail for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Arkansas State Police are taking over investigation of this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

