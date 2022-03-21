4 teens shot, 1 killed, in gunfire at Houston birthday party
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were wounded. No suspects have yet been identified by investigators.
Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The 14-year-old girl was treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening.
