4 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Austin Police investigating shooting outside bar(KGNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m. Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the four victims’ injures weren’t life-threatening and they had all been taken to the hospital.

The weeklong festival is a mix of arts, tech, politics and entertainment.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

