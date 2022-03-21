Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baylor falls to South Dakota in NCAA tournament

Queen Egbo
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball hosted South Dakota for the second round of the NCAA tournament.

South Dakota was red hot to start, quickly jumping out to an 11-0 lead. The Bears only scored four points in the first quarter and committed 10 turnovers.

Baylor started to clean things up in the second quarter, outscoring USD slightly 19-18. Baylor trailed 34-23 at the half.

Baylor could not overcome the deficit and fell to South Dakota 61-47.

Baylor women’s basketball will not advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

