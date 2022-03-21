Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cities of Lufkin, Marshall providing sandbags for residents

Midday weathercast
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Cities of Lufkin and Marshall arfe providing sandbags for residents ahead of Monday’s storms.

City of Lufkin providing sandbags for residents.
City of Lufkin providing sandbags for residents.(City of Lufkin)

In Lufkin bags are available at Grace Dunne Richardson Park until 4 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and it is self-serve.

“We will be monitoring this weather event throughout the day and into the overnight hours,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and ensure that your family has a severe weather safety plan.”

The City of Lufkin is also asking residents to remove trash cans from the curb by 5 p.m. today to ensure they do not block storm drains and contribute to flooding.

In Marshall sand and sandbags are available Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Airport Park. Each resident will be given 10 bags to fill. You must have proof of residency.

If you have any questions regarding Marshall sandbags, contact the Support Service Department at 903-935-7920.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

