Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Sheep On The Run
Sheep On The Run
Flash Flood Preps
Flash Flood Preps
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Bounce House flies towards child in Hickory
Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child