East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Tyler, Texas all the way to Hollywood, California. East Texan Fritz Hager’s journey on American Idol began back in October during his audition, but now all of America got to see his talents on American Idol Sunday evening.

Sunday night, the 22-year-old secured his spot on the show, getting a golden ticket to Hollywood. Hager chose to sing Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” with his guitar. In his intro video, we learn that Hager works as a security officer, monitoring cameras.

Friends, family, and newfound supporters of Fritz Hager came together for a watch party and concert at the Foundry Coffeehouse in Tyler, ahead of his American Idol audition.

“I wanted to have a watch party here because this is kind of where it started for me. Back in high school, I gigged here all the time. Playing in the listening room, just open mics whenever I could,” Hager said.

And people showed up. The listening room was packed, so much so they needed to open it up to fit everyone comfortably. Hager’s mom said she is happy he’s gotten this opportunity to showcase his talents and heart with America.

“I just want him to be here feeling loved and supported by the people in this community who have watched him grow and supported him through the years. No matter what happens because we just want him to know that we think he’s special, no matter how far he goes in the competition,” she said.

Those who showed up enjoyed dinner, a live concert by Hager, and then got to see how his Idol journey got started. Sisters Marrissa and Makayla Cauley go to church with Hager.

“We sing so it’s so inspiring to see someone that we go to church with that’s making it. It’s really inspiring for us,” they said.

Next on the agenda for Hager is Hollywood week.

“Hollywood week is going to be insane. I met so many cool people there. There’s so much amazing talent and there’s so much growth too because it’s such a stressful situation in such a short amount of time. So everyone is just forced to grow really, really quickly.”

You can catch more of Fritz’s journey on American Idol on ABC. He also has an EP coming out on March 25th.

