Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texans prepare for severe weather threat

East Texans prepare for severe weather threat
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas is preparing for the severe weather threat expected Monday night into Tuesday.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” said Ricky Conner, Angelina County’s emergency management coordinator.

Connor warned that there are some common areas in Angelina County that frequently flood.

“Of course, the Frank Street underpass - it floods almost every time we have significant rain. The road on Frank Street in front of Memorial Hospital floods a lot and also the Ellis Street and Raguet intersection, that’s really the three main areas that flood,” Conner said.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, the worst storms are expected to hit Lufkin from midnight Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Conner said once residents get home tonight, they should stay home to avoid getting trapped on the road.

“Turn around; don’t drown. If you see a pool of water, and you’re not sure of it, turn around. Go in a different direction. But the main thing is, try to get to where you’re going before all this bad weather hits,” Conner said.

The KTRE First Alert Weather Team predicts three to five inches of rain, two-inch diameter hail, damaging winds, and tornados of up to EF2. A flood watch is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

“If you’ll just prepare- get to where you’re going, make sure you’ve got food and water and you’ve got a battery-operated radio and flashlight, everything’s going to be okay,” Conner said.

The City of Lufkin said the police fire and public works departments are put on standby in case additional manpower is needed overnight.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Sheep On The Run
Sheep On The Run
Flash Flood Preps
Flash Flood Preps
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child