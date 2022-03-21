A First Alert Weather Day in effect for this evening, overnight, as severe storms and flooding are likely

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for this evening and overnight as dangerous thunderstorms and a high risk for severe weather is in place across our region.

This severe weather risk is a bit higher than usual, which is why you will want to stay weather alert tonight.

All modes of severe weather are in play for tonight. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hailstones, and even a few tornadoes.

It should also be noted that we have a Flood Watch in effect through tomorrow morning since many of our Deep East Texas communities could receive three-to-five inches of rain. This will lead to a messy morning commute on Tuesday where we could be waking up to not only storm damage in our area, but even some flooded roadways.

Supercell thunderstorms should impact Deep East Texas between 7 p.m. and midnight. We will then see an additional line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms fill in as a surface cold front moves in from the west.

The overnight line of thunderstorms will still be capable of producing severe weather in addition to some very heavy rainfall due to the slow-moving nature of this storm system. The training of showers and storms throughout much of the overnight is why we have that flood concern as well.

Once we get into the late morning hours on Tuesday, our skies will finally dry up as drier air punches in from the west. This will lead to clearing skies by the afternoon and a return to sunshine as the severe weather threat shifts off to our east across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Deep South.

Thankfully, the rest of the week is looking sunny and dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. The storm track will also shift north of our region, giving us a much-needed break from any threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

With offshore winds coming in from the west and northwest through mid-week, we will have chilly mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with highs in the 60′s. We will eventually see temperatures rebound into the 70′s by this weekend, which is more on par for where we should be this time of year.

