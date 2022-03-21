Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's...
People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.(McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child

Latest News

Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
Anne Neuberger, the White House’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging...
FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Disney employees explain their decision to walk out Tuesday.
Disney employees walk out in California