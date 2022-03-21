Rusk police send warning to businesses violating gambling laws: ‘We will only ask this one time’

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk Police Department is warning any business in the city who is in violation of state gambling laws: remove any machines by the end of the week or face the consequences.

The department posted an open letter to its social media saying it is investigating complaints that illegal gambling is occurring at locations within the city.

“This letter is a courtesy notice,” the letter reads. “This is the initial and final notice concerning this matter. We prefer voluntary compliance with the law and request that you remove any machines from your premises that are in violation of the law by March 25, 2022.”

The department warns that any businesses that keep machines in operation past the deadline will become the focus of illegal gambling investigations.

“I hope that this letter will serve as ample notice to you and your employees,” the letter states.

If you would like to learn more about what constitutes legal gaming in the state of Texas, follow this link to the State of Texas statute.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.