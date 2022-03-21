Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas

First Alert Weather Day through Tue AM. Strong/Severe/Intense Thunderstorms possible late PM, through the night and into early Tuesday AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Day through early Tuesday Morning as a very strong/intense storm system moves into and through East Texas this evening and overnight tonight.

Severe weather risks
Severe weather risks(KLTV)

A MODERATE RISK, or a 45% chance for significant severe weather is in effect for the SW sections of East Texas. See the graphic for counties. Intense Thunderstorms with very strong winds, large hail in excess of 2″ in diameter are possible along with tornadoes are likely. An ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather, or a 30% chance, is in effect for the rest of East Texas. Hail of 2″ or more in diameter are possible in the most intense storms.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(KLTV)

Please put your vehicles in the garage or car port today to protect them from the hail. Flash Flooding is a more significant concern over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, or Deep East Texas at rainfall totals of 3″-5″ are possible. Please take this seriously. Charge all your electronic devices. Make sure you have everything secured outside so that it doesn’t fly around and cause more issues. Please, if you have not done so, download the KLTV Weather App and stay informed as we update you throughout the night. Please sign up for First Alert ThunderCall... http://kltv.thundercall.com/

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Sheep On The Run
Sheep On The Run
Flash Flood Preps
Flash Flood Preps
Colby Carthel Spring Football interview
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child