Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Strong winds tear roof off Grimes County barn

Wind gusts around 40 miles per hour took a roof off a barn just before 2 p.m. in Grimes County.
Grimes County storm damage
Grimes County storm damage(KBTX Photo By Morgan Riddell)
By Morgan Riddell and Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - There’s already been weather-related damage reported Monday in the Brazos Valley.

Wind gusts around 40 miles per hour took a roof off a barn just before 2 p.m. in Grimes County. It happened on FM 3090 between Anderson and Carlos.

The roof hit nearby power lines and knocked out power to about 50 MidSouth customers.

There were some horses in the barn but they’re okay, according to the property owner.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Nacogdoches woman dies after being struck by pickup on Woden Rd.
First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin Office tweet
FM 1276 in Polk County down to 1 lane after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Sheep On The Run
Sheep On The Run
Flash Flood Preps
Flash Flood Preps
Colby Carthel Spring Football interview
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child