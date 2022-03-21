Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful, warm, and sunny day and I sure hope you got your fill of sunshine, because some changes are on the way for the next couple of days. Storms are set to return to East Texas on Monday, so First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Monday afternoon through late Tuesday morning. Western and southern portions of East Texas are included in an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk, with remaining counties in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. Strong damaging winds of 60-80 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and tornadoes are all possible within this severe event. Continuous heavy rainfall is expected at times with some areas potentially seeing upwards of 2-4″ by Tuesday morning, with localized areas potentially seeing even more, so flash flooding in low-lying or poor drainage remains possible as well. Monday morning will start off with cloudy skies and some spotty showers. Showers and isolated thundershowers will begin to increase in coverage throughout the late morning into the early afternoon. Some thundershowers along our western counties and areas near DFW could see some small hail. Isolated strong to severe storms will become possible in the mid to late afternoon hours as a warm front lifts north through Texas. These lone storms will carry a greater tornado and hail threat if they can really get going. Late evening, around 9 PM or so, storms will have already developed along the dry line and will advance east into East Texas. This line of storms will carry a greater damaging wind threat as well as be capable of large hail. Tornado threat will decrease some, but quick spin-ups will still be possible. Early Tuesday morning the cold front will catch up to the main line of storms and will help push the storms out of East Texas but will give these storms one final chance to lift and generate some strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall. After the rain ends Tuesday, skies look to remain dry Wednesday through Saturday of next week, with some very breezy winds expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday thanks to this complex system. Folks, please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to the forecast for tomorrow. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information, all the way up to when the storms finally begin to develop at our doorstep. More to come.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.