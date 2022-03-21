Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan

Evanston Police investigate the death of a transgender advocate found in Lake Michigan. (Source: Evanston Police/Angelina Nordstrom/Gov Pritzker/Twitter/IL AG)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) - The body of a woman found on Lake Michigan Thursday has been identified as a prominent transgender rights advocate.

Evanston police said they have confirmed it is 31-year-old Elise Malary, who was reported missing on March 11.

The signs calling for Malary’s safe return are still posted around town despite a tragic end to the dayslong search.

The body was found on the rocks on the lakefront near Garden Park in Evanston.

Ruth Lambach said her 19-year-old grandson, who’s back home in Switzerland, was walking with a friend on his last day in the U.S. when he found the body.

“He saw the legs first, but he was he was pretty shocked. And I think he was stunned into silence for the next couple days,” she said

That horrific discovery was made on Thursday just blocks away from Malary’s apartment.

Days later, on Saturday, the unthinkable was confirmed by Evanston police. The body was Malary’s

Her friends and family were hoping to find her alive after she went missing two days after texting with her sister.

Her car was found on Tuesday in a parking lot on the same street on which she lived.

At that time, detectives said her apartment had been left unlocked, but police said they found no evidence in her home or car that would indicate any foul play.

“It’s beyond words. There’s nothing one could do about it. It’s a tragedy. It’s sad,” Lambach said.

A woman who advocated for transgender rights is now being remembered for her impact.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Twitter post: “The loss of Elise Malary is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to all her loved ones, as well as all of Illinois’ transgender community. You deserve to feel safe in your home, and I will continue to do everything in my power to make Illinois welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said, “The attorney general’s office has lost a member of our family. And may Elise’s memory inspire all of us to live authentically and have humanity toward all.”

Family and friends are planning a candlelight vigil.

The Evanston Police Department is continuing its investigation into Malary’s cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

