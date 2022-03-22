Aggies host Wake Forest in NIT Quarterfinal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts its final game in Reed Arena this season as it takes on Wake Forest at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

All fans are able to attend free of charge. Current Texas A&M students will be granted early entry inside the venue beginning at 4:45 p.m. by showing their student ID at any entrance. Students may sit in the following general admission sections: 111-115, 126-130, 201-202, 208-209, 210-216, 217-218, 224-225.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game. Fans without season tickets may sit in the general admission sections. Doors open for non-students at 5 p.m.

Season ticket holders will be given priority and fans may be asked to move if they are in a season ticket holder’s seat.

Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies (25-12) defeated Oregon, 75-60, Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in program history. Quenton Jackson tops the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game, while Henry Coleman III cleans up the glass with a team-high 6.2 rebounds and 11.1 points. Tyrece Radford averages 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Scouting Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons enter the contest with a 25-9 (13-7 ACC) ledger. Wake Forest is led by ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams, who averages 18.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jake Laravia adds 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, and Daivien Williamson adds 12.2 points.

Familiar Faces

Wednesday’s game features some familiar faces as Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes and director of player development Antanas Kavaliauskas return to Aggieland. Forbes, along with Buzz Williams, were assistant coaches at A&M from 2004-06, and orchestrated one of the best turnarounds in the nation, improving its win total in 2004-05 by 14 games compared to 2003-04. The pair made a NIT appearance in 2005, before earning a bid in to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. Kavaliauskas played at Texas A&M for two seasons (2005-07) and helped the Aggies to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2007 after averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN2 with John Schriffen and Fran Fraschilla on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Follow the Aggies

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

