Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested an ER doctor Monday in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a child.

According to a post on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the arrest of Dr. Karl Kauffman was the result of an ongoing investigation and a search warrant that was executed at his home.

Evidence gathered during the investigation allowed CCSO detectives to obtain two arrest warrants for Kauffman for continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Facebook post stated. The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Michael Davis with the 369th Judicial District Court.

Davis also recommended that Kauffman’s bond be set at a total of $2 million.

“Dr. Kauffman currently serves as an ER physician at several hospitals in this area,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, continuous sexual abuse of a child is a first-degree felony, “punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.”

