Crockett family displaced after storm damages home

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Numerous East Texans were affected by Monday night’s storms that sent trees flying into homes and knocked power out for many people.

“All of a sudden it went like really windy and then extremely quiet. My 10-year-old, Joyce, started screaming ‘everybody get in the tub,’” said Shalynda Deane, who is now in search of a new home after the tornado destroyed theirs.

Deane said even though her family will have to relocate for now, what they lost is replaceable.

“As of right now they’re telling us power probably will not be back on even down the road for probably another 24 hours or so,” said Deane.

Property owners and utilities workers understand the need for power restoration to be on as soon as possible.

“Once we get the power back on, we’ll be able to assess the damages and we’re going to do our best to work with the customers and take care of them,” said Taylor Cook, family operator of Ridge Plaza, the area property damaged by the storm.

“You see it on TV and it’s different than when it actually happens to you,” said Deane.

If you want to help families affected by the storms, you can drop donations off at the police department, located at 600 Bradshaw Street, in Crockett. You can also call the Crockett Fire Marshal’s Office at 936-544-7175.

