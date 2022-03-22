First Alert: A shift in the pattern will bring back sunshine, quiet weather to east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After a wet and stormy night, we are getting to catch our breath today as the severe weather and heavy rainfall has exited stage left, shifting eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi.

Thankfully, the rest of the week is looking sunny and dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. The storm track will also shift north of our region, giving us a much-needed break from any threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

With offshore winds coming in from the west and northwest through mid-week, we will have chilly mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with highs in the 60′s. We will eventually see temperatures rebound into the 70′s by this weekend, which is more on par for where we should be this time of year.

The winds will eventually shift back to the south, but not until Sunday or early next week. Once that happens, it will become breezy, again, as temperatures climb into the 80′s with humidity levels returning as well.

